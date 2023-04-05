Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,849 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,849 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.07. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

