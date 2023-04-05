Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,735,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 564,345 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,067,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

AEF stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

(Get Rating)

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.