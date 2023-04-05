AT&T Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

AT&T Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.