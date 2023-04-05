Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

