Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

