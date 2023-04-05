WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after buying an additional 1,436,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

