WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $392,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after purchasing an additional 357,308 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,356.67.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,301.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,189.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,004.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

