Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Position Boosted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.41) to GBX 5,790 ($71.91) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

