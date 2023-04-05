Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

