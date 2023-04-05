Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $259.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.