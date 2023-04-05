Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,350 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

