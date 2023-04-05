Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $220,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.