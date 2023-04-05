Grimes & Company Inc. Invests $214,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

NYSE LIN opened at $357.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.17. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

