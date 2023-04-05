901 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.