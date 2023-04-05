901 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.63.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
