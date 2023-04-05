Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

