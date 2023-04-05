Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,077,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,127,906 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $218.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

