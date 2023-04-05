Greenleaf Trust Acquires 449 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a PEG ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

