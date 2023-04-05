Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 4.1%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 161,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,140,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $48,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,222 shares in the company, valued at $726,076.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,140 shares of company stock valued at $854,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zuora by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 113,942 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,876,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 583,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

