Greenleaf Trust Purchases 232 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $450.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.