Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,409,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,184,000 after acquiring an additional 161,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

