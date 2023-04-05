AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 793.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $127.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

