MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

