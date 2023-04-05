Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,291,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $459.79. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

