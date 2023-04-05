The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $673,761,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $285.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

