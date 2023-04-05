Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.3 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

