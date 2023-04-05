Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.