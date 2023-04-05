iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.72 and a 200-day moving average of $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $459.79. The company has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

