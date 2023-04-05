Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after purchasing an additional 871,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after buying an additional 499,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,420,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

