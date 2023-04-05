Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

