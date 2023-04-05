Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

