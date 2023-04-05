Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

