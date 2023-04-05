Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,512 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

BOX opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.60, a PEG ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $365,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,288,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,299 shares of company stock worth $1,422,480. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

