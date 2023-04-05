Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.