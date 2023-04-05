Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.