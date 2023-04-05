Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,258 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 315,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services
In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Discover Financial Services Price Performance
NYSE DFS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
