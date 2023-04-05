Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,258 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 315,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

NYSE DFS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.