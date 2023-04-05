Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 60,503 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 462,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 240,759 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,590 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $292.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.