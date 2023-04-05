Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.31 Million in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ECH opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

See Also

