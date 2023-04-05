44,153 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTE. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

