SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Cut to $27.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.44. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

