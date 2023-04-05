Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.51 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ WINT opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

