Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

