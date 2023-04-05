Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

