Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 67,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.78. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

