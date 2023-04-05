Sigma Planning Corp Has $13.72 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

