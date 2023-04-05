Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,915,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.24 and a 200 day moving average of $303.78. The company has a market cap of $299.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.