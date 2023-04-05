Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $227.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.36. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

