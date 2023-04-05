ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.