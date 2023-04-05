Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Increased by Analyst

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

