WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,195 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on XPER. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
Xperi Stock Performance
Xperi Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.