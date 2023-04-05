10,825 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.76.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.95.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

